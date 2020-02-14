Entertainment

Netflix recovers the ‘April-cerral’ of Elena Furiase and is a FANTASY

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Elena Furiase he gave us the momentazo ‘April-cerral’ of ‘Password’ more fun and now Netflix retrieve it to promote ‘Locke & Key’.
  • So is ‘Locke & Key’, the most anticipated series of 2020.

    Television has given us anecdotes (mistakes) that will remain forever etched in our head. It doesn't matter if time passes because every time we remember them we get a uncontrollable attack of laughter, inversely proportional to the tiredness that the protagonists must feel after enduring the mess for years. If we remember, we highlight the famous "chandelier" of the Magazagatos, the "Poyeya" of Soraya in ‘OT’ and the “April-cerral” by Elena Furiase in ‘Password’. The actress of ‘The boarding school’ (series from which Amazon prepares a new version) confessed to be up to the point that someone often mentioned the funny situation, but has not hesitated to repeat the pony to promote the ‘Locke & Key’ series from Netflix.

    Before entering into the matter that concerns us, we will review the origin of this genius of the platform. In 2008, Four issued the contest 'Password' Y Elena Furiase I came as a guest to help a contestant and this is what happened …

    We can't stop laughing …

    Netflix reminds us again of the ‘April-cerral’ of Elena Furiase and is the best we have seen in time

    Netflix promotional campaigns are always a hoot. After surprising us with the "We're going to put you looking at Netflix," for the premiere ‘Sex Education 2’, now he has returned to smile us with this video of Elena Furiase remembering her ‘April’.

    "I am Elena Furiase and although it is not yet April I have come to close a pending issue that I have had for ten years, ”says the actress in the video. We hope you make it!

