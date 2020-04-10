Netflix publishes the video of the opening of Baki season 2: blood and action without limits

Share it:

The huge production of Netflix anime continues which leaves no one dry-mouthed. After sharing the April releases including the films of the Ghibli studio, the streaming platform is preparing for the releases of the coming months. Among these is the second season of Baki which will arrive in June.

The first season of Baki has convinced with alternating phases, despite this the show is preparing to debut on June 4 in Japan and in the rest of the world simultaneously with the new episodes. Although still missing a few months, Netflix has already shared on Youtube and on its social accounts the video of the opening of the second season of Baki. The opening theme is GRANRODEO, entitled "Jōnetsu wa Oboeteiru" (Remember your passion) and is the background to the minute and forty videos that you can see at the top of the news.

The new characters of Baki will clash with the protagonist in struggles without neighborhood, with action and blood always at the limit and this can already be guessed from the opening. The staff that is handling the second season of Baki it is the same as the previous one: Toshiki Hirano will be the director in charge of TMS Entertainment; Fujio Suzuki and Shingo Ishikawa (one of the two new entries) will deal with character design; Tatsuhiko Urahata is the screenwriter; the second new entry Masanori Nishiyama is the new artistic director. All that remains is to wait for June 4 to discover the qualities of the new product Netflix.