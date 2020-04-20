         Netflix publishes ten of its best free documentaries on YouTube

Share it:

"Hopefully this will somehow help teachers around the world.". With this humble declaration of intent, Netflix has decided put at our disposal, completely free of charge and during the COVID-19 quarantine, a selection of documentary series and films that can be enjoyed right now through YouTube.

To date, the streaming platform has allowed teachers and teaching staff to project documentaries from its catalog in their classes, but with many teaching centers closed, the Big N has decided to release ten titles after receiving several requests from educators.

The complete list of works, which you can see below, comes accompanied by other complementary resources such as study guides and Q & As with the creators of the documentaries.

List of documentaries available

'To conquer the congress'

'Amendment XIII (13th)': Oscar-nominated documentary directed by Ava DuVernay in which different experts, activists and politicians explore the American prison system and analyze the criminalization of the African-American population in the country.

'Abstract: The Art of Design' (Season 1): Television series directed by Morgan Neville and written by Chris Chuang focused on different design disciplines and some of the most relevant figures in the medium.

Babies: Series shot over three years in which fifteen families from all over the world are followed during the first year of their children's lives, analyzing their lives and how medical and scientific advances have impacted it.

'In search of coral': Documentary feature film winner of the public prize at the Sundance Festival in which, through the history of the creation of a camera that allows recording its discoloration, the deterioration of corals and, in general, of the marine ecosystem is radiographed.

'In a nutshell': Produced by Netflix in collaboration with Vox Media Studios, this series explores different current affairs related to politics, science, pop culture or history; from the cryptocurrency boom to the k-pop phenomenon.

'To conquer the congress': Directed by Racher Lears and winner of the audience award at the Sundance Festival, this long documentary revolves around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young Puerto Rican woman with a delicate financial situation who decides to stand for the municipal elections.

'Our planet': Created and narrated by David Attenborough, this eight-part documentary series offers a unique point of view, thanks to the latest audiovisual technology, from fifty countries on all continents of the world.

'A full-blown revolution': Oscar-winning documentary short film 2018 in which director Rayka Zehtabchi tells the story of women from a village outside Delhi, who learn how to make and market their own sanitary napkins.

'White Helmets': 2016 Oscar winner for Best Documentary Short Film, Orlando von Einsiedel's 'White Helmets' follows three volunteers trying to rescue civilians in Syria's fierce war.

'Zion': Documentary short film directed by Floyd Russ focused on the figure of Zion Clark, a young wrestling fighter born without legs and raised in foster homes.