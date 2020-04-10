         Netflix presents the trailer for 'Too Hot to Handle', a delusional reality that promises to be the successor to 'The island of temptations'

Share it:

Netflix It has been a long time betting heavily on reality shows with programs like 'The Circle' or 'Love is Blind' and the platform does not intend to take its foot off the gas. Now it's the turn of 'Too Hot to Handle'whose trailer promises to give us a worthy successor to 'The island of temptations'.

Say no to sex

The premise of 'Too Hot to Handle' is as follows: 10 attractive singles -5 men and 5 women- are taken to a paradisiacal resort to live their lives there, but there is a small downside if they want to get the grand prize of $ 100,000: no sex or intimate contact – not even kisses – between them.

To make it more difficult for them, there will be different workshops to establish deeper relationships between them and the occasional arrival of "grenades", new contestants with the revolving hormones that will test their resistance. And for every time that happens, money will be taken from the final prize, without clarifying exactly how much …

However, my favorite part is that to keep the law we have Wool, a kind of Alexa in the form of an intelligent robot that will be the one who reveals the rules and then informs them of the different infractions. It sounds too delusional not to be curious.

Netflix will premiere the first season of 'Too Hot to Handle' next April 17th.