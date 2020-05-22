Netflix presents the first trailer for The Old Guard

Share it:

The old guard (The old guard) is one of the best of Netflix to expand the catalog of its own productions in 2020. It is a tape that will adapt the eponymous graphic novel created by the writer Greg Rucka and the Argentine illustrator Leandro Fernández.

Starring Charlize Theron, she will step into the shoes of Andy’s character, the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries played by Kiki Lane, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Matthias Schoenaerts who have protected humanity throughout history, always fighting in the shade. The cast is completed by Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film will be released next July 10th exclusively for the video on-demand platform. It is one more example of Netflix’s trend for action movies after Tyler Rake and the next Trigger Warning with Jessica Alba.