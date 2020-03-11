Netflix presents the anime Altered Carbon: Reenfounded with a first trailer

The movie Altered Carbon: Refounded It was announced recently by the hand of Netflix and now they have published a first trailer in which they show how the animation of this story that uses the characters of the novels of Richard K. Morgan looks.
On the planet Latimer, everything is temporary, but honor is immortal. The creator of "Cowboy Bebop" translates the vast universe of "Altered Carbon" into anime. "Altered Carbon: Refounded" premieres on March 19, only on Netflix.
Netflix has also released some captures of the anime where we can see its characters and the style of animation so particular that it has been chosen for this project that has caught us by surprise.
