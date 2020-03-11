Netflix presents the anime Altered Carbon: Reenfounded with a first trailer

Share it:

The movie Altered Carbon: Refounded It was announced recently by the hand of Netflix and now they have published a first trailer in which they show how the animation of this story that uses the characters of the novels of Richard K. Morgan looks.

The series will premiere on March 19 and will be set on the planet Latimer, where "Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattoo artist while investigating the death of a Yakuza chief in the midst of the chaos of the Colonial Tactical Assault Corps", according to the synopsis shared by Netflix.

On the planet Latimer, everything is temporary, but honor is immortal. The creator of "Cowboy Bebop" translates the vast universe of "Altered Carbon" into anime. "Altered Carbon: Refounded" premieres on March 19, only on Netflix.

The film is written by Dai Satô, who worked at Cowboy Bebop and Resident Evil: Revelations 2. Altered Carbon: Resleeved is an independent story set in the world of Altered Carbon, is not linked in any way to the real action series, which He has recently released second season.

Netflix has also released some captures of the anime where we can see its characters and the style of animation so particular that it has been chosen for this project that has caught us by surprise.