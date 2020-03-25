Netflix premieres the wildest and most delirious documentary series of the year

Share it:

"If I don't see it, I don't think so" has become the expression that best defines many of the latest documentaries that have been making noise in recent times, and it is true that many of them have raised the bar on what is credible, but once again, we are again stunned with a new premiere of that type. The last to arrive, 'Tiger king', available on Netflix, is a madness hard to believe. And to forget.

For a handful of tigers

Do you know those series that have it all? Those incredible thrillers, full of unexpected twists, surprises and excitement? Well, leaving aside that right now we are living a story closer to terror, they say that reality surpasses fiction. And the reality of this seven-episode documentary series, directed by four hands by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, surpasses any kind of fiction of any genre. Among the archival images of this fantastic documentary there is a moment that will go unnoticed, but that leaves 'Sharknado' almost like a traditional cinema.

It is not easy to explain in a few lines all the nonsense menu and mean offer offered by 'Tiger King', more than the portrait of a central character, the peculiar Joe Exotic (peculiar to say the least), a reflection of a part of American society that survives through the cruelty of third parties. Whether they are exotic animals or humans. Or human beings who listen to their country music records.

Cults and cats

'Tiger King' plunges us into a cruel world that we would never have imagined as slick and glamorous: the world of big cat owners and other exotic animals. Among all the eccentrics and gurus who moved in those swampy, almost underworld waters, Joe Exotic stands out above the rest. A polygamous country singer and gun lover who runs a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

Charismatic, wayward, and surrounded by a troop of incredible characters, including drug lords, scam artists, and sect leadersJoe has something in common with all of them: his passion for big cats and for the status and attention his animal collections elicit. And for wanting to be number one on their own.

For a couple of episodes everything is thick parody meat that Will Ferrell would beg for. It is not difficult to see Ferrell in the shoes of Bhagavan Antle. Things will get tougher with the appearance of Carole Baskin, an activist who owns a shelter, who threatens to ruin their business, fueling a rivalry that ends in a twisted and bizarre story that shows the type of person that is the one that collects tigers and panthers. The most sensible thing I've seen here has been watching a Joe Exotic employee fill a gas generator with an incandescent cigarette on his lips.

If you're a fan of documentaries focused on the darkest part of the land of opportunity (even if you can't boast anything right now after the latest events that have shaken the world), you'd better head into a guerilla story jungle, bad decisions and worst people full of secrets and twists you'll never see coming. 'Tiger King' is one of the big bets of this quarantine to disconnect for a while and think that, maybe, you're not too bad either.