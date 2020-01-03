Netflix offers us a figure skating soap opera as the first guilty pleasure of 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Few things have to mark both the Christmas holidays in my house as we start watching the competition of ice skating in Teledeporte. Maybe that's why I was on my radar 'Spinning Out', one of the series with which Netflix has opened 2020.

Composed of ten episodes, we find a romantic drama (somewhat culebronesque) on ice starring Kat (Kaya Scodelario, Effy in 'Skins'), a skater who sees her career (and her confidence) shatter after an accident.

However, shortly after see a second chance when a prestigious Russian trainer (Svetlana Efremova), seeing in her talent, decides to pair her with Justin (Evan Roderick), a great white skater who it will become romantic interest.

All this while viewing without family support, having to leave his home due to his abusive mother with bipolar disorder (January Jones), a disorder that our protagonist also suffers. Carol (Jones) will deny her eldest daughter while she will put all her efforts into launching the skating race of her other daughter, Serena (Willow Shields).

Dreaming triumph skating

Samantha Stratton, whose curriculum is not to shoot rockets ('Agent X' or 'Mr. Mercedes' is the last thing she has done), is the lead creator and screenwriter of 'Spinning Out', for which she takes a bit of his own experiences in the world of skating.

Thus, throughout its episodes we explore how hard, abusive and ruthless, both physically and psychologically speaking, skating mixed with a family / youth drama with mental illness, disputes, jealousy, envy and people wanting to take advantage of sixteen-year-old skaters as varied ingredients.

Those of you who were expecting a serious approach to the skylights of figure skating … or to any other subject of those exposed in the series (such as mental health), I am sorry. This is not for you. And if you expected a strong script, neither. In 'Spinning Out' things happen because they happen and with a facility as free as unlikely.

But there is something that avoids stop looking. That sensation of the series that are but you can't stop seeing the drama that has been mounted With those emotions so full of skin, those exaggerated situations, those clichés of the romantic genre that you see them coming and you will be happy to go with them … and yes, a certain touch with a touch that never hurts.

Although it is true that at times comes to touch the boredom, especially if you do not get fully into your proposal, 'Spinning out' it can become perfectly an ideal option for a silly afternoon. Yes, that we all have in which we only want to see something that distracts us well distracted.