Netflix offers the best vampire fiction since Coppola

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The pilot of ‘Dracula’ is a real new year gift for fans of the most prolific movie vampire in cinema. As they did with ‘Sherlock’ (2010-) Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the myth born of the great gothic horror novel of Bram Stoker It reinvents itself in a surprising, provocative and intelligent way. Following the pattern of the text to some extent, the script plays soon to break the rules launching without a net.

Who expects a functional and sacred adaptation will be scalded. Gatiss and Moffat they propose a reading of the first act of the novel, with Harker visiting the castle of Hungary that in principle seems to follow the template, but soon begins to alter until it becomes a free remix full of boldness, changes and twists to situations and passages of the original text, so that they serve as a self-conscious tribute while presenting what is already known surprisingly and freshly.

A scary, funny and sadian Dracula

Reported based on flashbacks, Harker's journey resembles the epistolary style of the original text, regaining the necessary distance to give the vampire a more legendary character. In reality, everything is a cover letter to investigate the core of the episode and the series in general: Dracula's recreation as a monster valid for the year 2020, an unclassifiable character who drinks both from his literary origin and from many of the versions seen on screen.

Charles Bang offers the one that is possibly the best vampire since Gary Oldman, even overcoming it as a representation of absolute evil. Where the count of Coppola suffered his sentence and lived martyred by the stigma of his tragedy, that of Gatiss / Moffat enjoys his vampire existence, from his vision of the life of a superman, despising his victims as food. His way of acting is that of a beast, but at the same time it is attractive, sexual and very, very funny.

It is probably the point that can introduce more conflict in the purists. The use of humor —Black, macabre and even grotesque— can throw back fans of the count. There had been no version, or at least not of comedy, with so many phrases full of irony and British phlegm in the language of a Transylvanian. It could be said that sometimes works like a kind of Freddy Krueger, with their one liners in between or after an atrocious and violent act.

Gothic horror in its purest form

Bang, get to embody a being of the night with the bearing of Christopher Lee, the sharp tongue of Louis Jourdan and the sexual magnetism of Frank Langella. Is really, a great Count Dracula. In addition, the pilot does not try to deny the traditional rules of vampires but reinvents them and plays with them, trying to wonder why they work dogmatically, giving rise to interesting dialogues that explore the basics of fiction with bloodsuckers.

But Gatiss and Moffat they know the iconography of the Hammer and display everything a cloak of gothic atmosphere and horror film resources, perhaps sometimes abusing some volume scares, but not forgetting the more physical and decrepit aspects of vampire mythology. Dead, ghouls, transformations, animals, victims of corrupt anatomies and metamorphosis aware of the importance of tangible latex, pringue and blood. ‘Dracula’ is a piece of pure and hard horror.

Victorian elegance and rotting meat, sexual provocation and religious challenge, this vampire wants to earn the name of Prince of Darkness and works as the devil himself, associating the Count more than ever with occultism and satanic cinema. His entire presence is perceived as evil surrounding and staining the rules of the living. If it does not distort in the rest of the chapters, we would be talking about the best fiction about the work of Bram Stoker from that of Francis Ford Coppola.