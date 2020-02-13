Netflix offers one of its free movies for a limited time

Share it:

The last play of Netflix to hook new users is the classic "the first one is free, then you pay", which was heard a lot in the alleys of the Spanish capitals during the last decade of the 20th century.

The company is celebrating the premiere of one of its original films by offering its free predecessor for a limited time to anyone who has access to the Internet, as it is not necessary to have an account on Netflix and much less pay a subscription to be able to see full All guys that I fell in love with.

Just access this link to know all the details of the movie and incidentally watch it on Netflix until March 9. Its protagonists celebrated the premiere of the new film, To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you, in this video.

This is the first time that Netflix allows viewing free content on the platform in several of the most important regions for the company and it may be somewhat recurring if they achieve record figures with this movement. At least it is an interesting idea when it comes to catching all those people who are not yet convinced of wanting to pay monthly to access the original and third-party content they offer.

If the idea succeeds we may see it transferred to the competition. And competition will speak shortly when Disney + expands to many new markets, including our country, where the service will open on March 24 after announcing an advance of one week compared to the original date given by Disney.