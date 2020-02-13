         Netflix now allows you to watch one of his films for free and without subscription: yet another proof of the streaming war

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has just made a decision that perhaps we did not expect from a company like them, which lives on subscriptions, and now you can watch for free and without subscription 'To all the boys I fell in love with', a romantic comedy for young people , Netflix original, based on a trilogy.

Being able to see it for free serves as a claim so that when wanting to see the newly launched second part, 'To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you ', let's decide to subscribe, and in fact, Netflix shows the option' Subscribe now 'instead of the typical' Continue watching '. That 'To all the boys I fell in love with' is published for free is not something random, because it is one of his most viewed movies in 2018.

That success can be key so that even during the trial period (where it is offered), people subscribe to the service and can enjoy the second part and other similar films. Who knows if in the future they can make more content for free, to target other markets and tastes.

Netflix starts to get out of its classic script

For a few years, and going through the international expansion that led to virtually every country on the planet, Netflix has done experiments, but almost never without going beyond expectations. Try to raise prices, try to shorten or eliminate trial periods, etc. The context and its position were different, but now great changes are coming. They are what brings the war of streaming, although they say they are not worried because "they have been competing against other platforms and TV for more than a decade."

However, in its home market, the United States, this year many things begin to change with the arrival of Peacock, HBO Max and that of the already launched Disney +. Bob Iger's are not doing badly, with 28.5 million subscribers achieved in record time and exceeding the exceptions that had been marked from the company. There Netflix is ​​clear leader, but its position is of relative stagnation.

Globally, they also have clear leadership, with more than 167 million, but Netflix needs to grow even more. Cast It is observed in decisions such as the one to release this film for free, or doing what we saw in summer with the cheap plan for smartphones in India, where for 2.59 euros in exchange we can see content in 480p, on a single screen and without Chromecast. That was one of those script exits, which showed in summer that 151 million were not enough, and that once a time of maturity is reached, more markets must be found.

We are in a very embryonic phase of the streaming war, but changes like these suggest that as users we can win, at least at the level of each platform. Globally, the disintegration of services and content can be harmful, and force us to decide month by month which platform interests us.