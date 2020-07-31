Netflix, new TV series coming from the creators of Black Mirror: all the details

Share it:

According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has made an important investment in "Broke and Bones", a production company recently launched by creators of Black Mirror Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

This is an unedited agreement for the streaming giant, which at the end of a multi-year contract will be able to definitively acquire the company and all the projects it has developed, which in the meantime will be distributed by Netflix exclusively worldwide.

The report also makes it known that "Broke And Bones" is currently on working on a new title, the first to involve Booker and Jones after the fifth season of Black Mirror, and the official announcement will soon arrive.

Among the key figures of the production house we also find Russell McLean, producer of the Black Mirror Bandersnatch film, who will work on the development of interactive projects. Jo Kay has been hired to head drama and comedy production, while Holly Salt will handle the "formatted comedy" division.

The first show produced by "Broke And Bones" was Antiviral Wipe, a television program focused on the media bubble that surrounded the Coronavirus which aired on BBC channels last April. In a recent interview, Brooker explained why he didn't want to conduct Antiviral Wipe.