Netflix new trailer

Do you have plans for next March 13? If not, yes. Netflix is ​​still committed to ensuring that we do not leave the house, and for this, it has just launched the trailer of his new movie, 'Lost Girls', a thriller about a series of missing young people that will surely delight every fan of true crime.

Book based 'Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery', based in turn on a story written in New York magazine, the film follows an anguished mother named Mari Gilbert who pressures the police to find her missing daughter, Shannan. In the investigation process, it is discovered that there is a serial killer on Long Island who is killing several sex workers. To this day, the case has not yet been resolved, and it is believed that this murderer is behind the death of more than 20 women whose bodies were found at different points in Ocean Parkway.

The film has been directed by the Oscar nominee, Liz Garbus, and this will premiere in Sundance on January 28, a little before seeing the light through the platform streaming. The cast of 'Lost Girls' tops it Amy Ryan, to which faces like the newly released 'Jojo Rabbit', Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne, Oona Laurence, Miriam Shor, Dean Winters and Kevin Corrigan.

'Lost Girls' arrives on Netflix on March 13.