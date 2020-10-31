Netflix: new animated series for Trese from a Filipino graphic novel

During the Netflix Anime Festival 2020 it has been announced that the animated transposition of Trese will be distributed on the streaming platform in the course of 2021.

The American entertainment company recently plunged into the world of animation starting at generate more and more animated series. Recent are, for example, the news of the production of the anime Blue Eyes Samurai and of the collaboration of Netflix with several Japanese and non-Japanese animation studios.

Among these continuous announcements in the field of animation by the American giant we learn of the animated transposition of It shakes, graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, by BASE Entertainment, an animation studio based in Jakarta and Singapore. The latest news regarding the aforementioned series is the communication that it will be transmitted in the course of 2021, an announcement that is accompanied by a first image of the transposition, which you can see on the cover, representing the protagonist of the work.

The comic novel tells the story of Alexandra Tres, supernatural investigator, which in the city of Manila solves mysteries related to the interaction between mythological figures and Filipino folklore with the modern world.

What do you think of all these animated adaptations produced by Netflix? In particular, has Trese aroused your interest? Let us know with a comment. I also report our article on the best Netflix anime.