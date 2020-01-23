Netflix Modifies Your Audience Measurement: You Only Need Two Minutes

Share it:

When talking about audience level, you have to take into account small tricks like this. Give it to play, watch a content two minutes and stop it is considered by you as having watched a series? Surely not, but for Netflix if it is.

There has always been a small problem when accounting for the audience of Netflix series and movies, as the platform does not track this information in the traditional way, that is, following the Nielsen Ratings, It follows its own method. When he is interested, he publishes his audiences, as in the case of the hit 'The Witcher', which had (supposedly) 76 million followers. We say supposedly because at the time the giant of streaming revealed that they considered something as "seen" when the user played 70% of the content. That is, there will be a percentage of those people who have not seen the story of Geralt de Rivia finish. Does it really count as a 'seen' series by 76 million users?

If this already sounds a bit weird, the new change introduced sounds even worse. Because Netflix has announced that with just two minutes of viewing The company will set the ticket, as collected by Comic Book. No doubt this new way of mediating audiences will significantly increase their audience numbers, as it is enough to see the introduction of a series or a movie and remove it so that Netflix considers that the title in question has been 'seen'. What are you wrong about the title and change in two minutes? You are already part of the users who have seen that content.

"As we have expanded our original content, we are working on the best way to share highlights," they explained in a statement collected by the Deadline portal. Therefore, the metric of "informing of households that saw a title based on 70% of an episode of a series or a movie, as we were doing, made less sense."

"Our new methodology is similar to the BBC iPlayer or in the 'most popular' articles in the New York Times," the report adds. "In this way short and long titles will be treated equally, leveling the game for all types of our content, including interactive content, which has no fixed length. "