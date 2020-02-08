Netflix may have leaked the description of the Resident Evil series by mistake

Share it:

Last year, it was reported that Netflix was developing a real series of Resident Evil. Now, his description has apparently leaked and almost confirms that the horror series is targeting a subscription platform well known to everyone.

ResetERA user Jawmuncher saw the description, now deleted, in the Media Center of Netflix. Although it can no longer be found there, thanks to a Twitter user, we can now see the paragraph that offers a look at what this series will be.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Attached is a description taken from Netflix's Media Center. See also a WaybackMachine archive of the search result we took a few minutes ago: https: //t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI – Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) February 7, 2020

"The people of Clearfield, MD have long been in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated monsters – the Umbrella Corporation, the dismantled Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, DC Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, the secrets of the three will begin to be revealed at the first sasaplands of the outbreak. "

This description coincides with Deadline's information on the existence of the series last January that said "it would explore the dark internal functioning of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the Virus-T".

A series of Resident Evil on Netflix that arrives this year would be something great for fans who already have Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake on April 3, 2020.

This is also not the only rumor of Resident Evil that floats, as recent information revealed that Resident Evil 8 It may be closer than we think. A rumor has placed the launch of this game in 2021.