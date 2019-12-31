Netflix lists the most popular series of 2019

Share it:

Yesterday we told you about the most popular movies of the year in the catalog of Netflix and now we find out which series have dominated the video on demand platform par excellence.

The list is limited to the United States, but it serves as a yardstick as it is the main platform market.

Stranger Things does not abandon his throne. Nearby are The Witcher and the unexpected The Umbrella Academy that adapts a story of teenage superheroes very fluently and in a very fun way.

The titles are listed taking into account how many people have seen at least two minutes or more during their first 28 days in the catalog. Series that have not been available for time use company forecasts to sneak into the list.

The original Netflix series have a great state of health and the premiere of bombings like The Witcher have served to face a 2020 with more enthusiasm for subscribers.