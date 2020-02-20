         Netflix launches the trailer for 'Hogar', its new Spanish film with Mario Casas and Javier Gutiérrez

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix He has been betting hard on Spanish fiction for a long time and has now presented a new proof of this with the release of the trailer for the film 'Hogar', a thriller starring Mario Casas and Javier Gutiérrez.

A promising thriller

'Hogar' tells us the story of Javier, a man who is forced to leave the apartment where he lived with his family because he has been unemployed for a year and cannot afford it. However, one day he discovers that he still has a set of keys and start spying on the couple that lives there now…

Bruna Cusí, winner of the Goya Award for Best Actress Revelation for 'Summer of 1993', Ruth Díaz, David Ramírez, David Selvas, Raül Ferré, David Verdaguer, Vicky Luengo and Ernesto Collado complete the cast of the movie.

Brothers David and Alex Pastor They have taken care of both writing and directing 'Home'. Let's remember it's the same duo behind titles like 'Infected' or 'The last days'.

Netflix plans to release 'Home' exclusively next March 25th. Little more than a month we have left to see it.