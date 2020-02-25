Netflix launches the Top 10 feature with the most watched platform

Share it:

It's very good that, when the year ends, Netflix Give us a nice summary of the most viewed content during that year. However, the rest of the time it is difficult to get an idea of ​​what people are really looking at.

So far, when the well-known streaming platform has released a new function: Top 10. That way, Netflix offers us a list of the 10 most watched series / movies of the moment.

In addition, according to a new blog post of the company published today (us via The Verge), this Top 10 row will be updated every day with the most popular titles within each subscriber's country. In addition, it will present different categories, so that we can see the Top 10 also depending on our tastes.

On the other hand, the list will contain both Netflix original series and movies, as well as third-party content. In any case, this initiative is the result of the tests that had already been done in 2019 in countries such as Mexico and the United Kingdom. This is what Reed Hastings, CEO of the company, said at the time: "For those who want to see what others are seeing, this can make choosing titles even easier.".

As you can see in the image above, this new function is now available in Spain. And also, as Netflix itself has pointed out, its aesthetic is completely different from that of other traditional ranks. The reason is simple: to make it easily identifiable and distinguishable.

From now on, we can see not only what are the tastes of each country, but we will also be aware of the changes practically in real time. Changing the subject but without moving from the streaming platform, remember that yesterday the contents that will arrive this March in 2020 were revealed to the service.

