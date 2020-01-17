Netflix launches official trailer for "The Hidden World of Sabrina 3"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix continues to become famous and cultivate successes with its productions, such is the case of "The Hidden World of Sabrina", a popular series based on "Sabrina, the teenage witch", which will premiere on January 24 its third season and Brings actress Kiernan Shipka back as the witch in history.

The streaming platform a few days before the official premiere of "The Hidden World of Sabrina 3", released the official trailer where it is revealed how Sabrina Spellman could be the new owner of the throne of hell to save Greendale and her boyfriend Nick.









For the second season premiered in April 2019, the producers of this successful project decided to show Sabrina's darkest and romantic side to fans of the series, but left great questions to answer with a third production.

That is why the continuation of the series will answer all those doubts with which his followers stayed since the second installment, such as relationships, their identity and intentions.

According to an official statement published by Netflix "The Hidden World of Sabrina", it will have only four seasons, so the end of the Spellman family and all their relatives would be coming, most likely for next year.









"The Hidden World of Sabrina", was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, and produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Berlanti Productions and Archie Comics.

As Sabrina Spellman stars in the series Kiernan Shipka, alongside Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto.

Its first broadcast was on October 26, 2018, while the second season premiered in April 2019 and the third and penultimate season will premiere on January 24 on the Netflix streaming platform.







