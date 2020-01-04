Netflix Job Offer Advertisement The Witcher Joke

Share it:

Given the success of the blockbuster 'The Witcher' on the platform, Netflix has decided to join the general euphoria by presenting a job offer that plays with the main attributes that has left us Geralt of Rivia.





As you read In the description of this job offer for a position in security, Netflix has added its own touches to create a wonderful pun. Well, as you can read in the publication – hung under these lines – the company looks for someone who has "motivation", who is alonely wolf focused on results "with"passion for problem solving" and for the "monster slaughter (literally and figuratively) "The publication continues explaining that they will provide the chosen one with" excellent training and support "along with" many opportunities for upward mobility. "Of course, not everyone is worth it. The ideal candidate should have a"four-year degree from an accredited witchcraft school"or in his absence, an" equivalent life experience. "You must also" have a innate understanding of the lesser evil and the greater good. "