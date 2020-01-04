Entertainment

Netflix Job Offer Advertisement The Witcher Joke

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Given the success of the blockbuster 'The Witcher' on the platform, Netflix has decided to join the general euphoria by presenting a job offer that plays with the main attributes that has left us Geralt of Rivia.


As you read In the description of this job offer for a position in security, Netflix has added its own touches to create a wonderful pun. Well, as you can read in the publication – hung under these lines – the company looks for someone who has "motivation", who is alonely wolf focused on results "with"passion for problem solving" and for the "monster slaughter (literally and figuratively) "The publication continues explaining that they will provide the chosen one with" excellent training and support "along with" many opportunities for upward mobility. "Of course, not everyone is worth it. The ideal candidate should have a"four-year degree from an accredited witchcraft school"or in his absence, an" equivalent life experience. "You must also" have a innate understanding of the lesser evil and the greater good. "

READ:           Film premieres: trains, holes and scammers empowered

imageNetflix

In short, just like Geralt is responsible for 'tidying up' in 'The Continent', the giant of streaming he wants now his own sorcerer I lend you a hand with the security from his own world.

About 'The Witcher', good news. Netflix has renewed the series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels by Lauren S. Hissrich For a second season. Want more of Henry Cavill? Surely yes. And if you haven't seen this super-production yet, you're taking it long.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.