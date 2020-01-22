Entertainment

Netflix Japan confirms with a new trailer the next arrival of BNA: Brand New Animals

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
The wild director Yoh Yoshinari is filing the details for the next debut, scheduled for the spring season, of the anime of BNA: Brand New Animals, edited by none other than Studio Trigger, famous for making Kill la Kill and Hiroyuki Imaishi's recent feature, Promare.

From fans of the world of animation, the name of Yoshinari it should not sound new to you, as one of the most impressive and talented personalities of the entire Japanese industry. In fact, his art lent his creativity to masterpieces of the caliber of Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as thanks to the creation of that exercise of style signed Little Witch Academia.

Its iconic direction, as well as the particularly inspired character design, will give light to BNA: Brand New Animals, the next TV series of Studio Trigger expected to debut in April. About that, Netflix Japan confirmed the arrival of the series on the national catalog, while not announcing an international distribution and, consequently, the arrival of the anime in our country.

However, even if the launch window has not been revealed, it is possible to admire the new promotional trailer of the work that promises extraordinary and extremely fascinating animations. One more reason not to miss Yoh Yoshinari's next effort. In your opinion, however, will it also arrive in Italy? Let us know what you think of the trailer with a comment below.

