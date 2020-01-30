Netflix Italia confirms the release of the One Piece live action for our country!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few days we have given you important news on the One Piece live action which finds the participation of the giant of streaming entertainment Netflix. On the Facebook profile of Netflix Italia the confirmation that the TV series will also arrive in Italian.

Few series manage to attract fans' attention as the creature of Eiichiro Oda. As we reported yesterday, the One Piece live action series will have 10 episodes and will be produced by Netflix. The series is expected to be released between the end of this year and the beginning of the next. One Piece's dad himself will oversee the series. At the bottom of our news you can find Oda's message to fans translated into Italian and posted on the official Netflix Italia page confirming that the series will also arrive in our country. In the message, Oda declares to be really excited about this new project and for the collaboration with Netflix. Oda himself also confirms that the cast for the One Piece live action is already ready and that other news on the adaptation will soon arrive. Let's admit we are very curious about the interpreters chosen in the part of our beloved Mugiwara.

We therefore invite you to follow us on the pages of Everyeye.it for new updates on live action and to let us know your opinion and your hopes on the series.