         Netflix is ​​worth more than Disney: the streaming service's shares exceed their all-time high

April 16, 2020
2 Min Read
Netflix, for now, it's worth more than Disney after the streaming company's stock hit its all-time high this Wednesday. With the world locked up in their homes, streaming platforms increase their market values.

The race of the century

Netflix shares closed up 3.2%, leaving $ 426.75 per share, giving it a current market capitalization of 187.3 billion, placing it above Disney's 186.6 billion, which has seen how its shares stayed at 2.5%. Previous Best historical value of Netflix shares It was 418.97, a figure reached on July 9, 2018.


Netflix vs HBO: Comparison of prices and catalog of series and movies

Obviously investors expect Netflix, like all other streaming services, benefit from the COVID-19 crisis, which has millions of people locked up in their homes in search of content with which to quarantine. The company plans to report on its balance sheet for the first quarter of 2020 next Tuesday, April 21, after the market close. Net earnings of 7 million have been forecast worldwide, although many analysts expect the platform to fare better.

Netflix Logo

Pivotal Research Group expects Netflix to get 8.45 million new subscribers for the first quarter. "We believe that the unfortunate situation of COVID-19 is consolidating the global domain of the company, partly driven by the content it is enabling with its growing subscriber base, "said analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak.

For its part, Cowen & Co. more conservatively estimates a total of 7.1 million new Netflix net subscribers: "We look forward to a strong quarter driven by its new content and with an audience constantly at home due to the COVID-19 crisis, "says lead analyst John Blackledge.

Without a doubt, Disney + has also benefited from the global coronavirus blockade. Disney platform surpassed 50 million customers worldwide, following its recent launch in India and eight Western European countries. Amazon was also hitting its all-time high this week.

