Netflix is ​​restoring the quality of streaming in Italy, the emergency is over

July 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Netflix was among the first streaming companies to lower the bitrate during the Coronavirus emergency. A shareable choice, in the midst of the lockdown online traffic had reached alert levels, with important repercussions on the European network.

The return to normal, however, despite the more positive period, was slow to arrive, but now Netflix has confirmed that the restoration of the original quality has already begun.

In recent months we have closely followed the issue of streaming quality, at first the choice of Netflix to lower the bitrate was welcomed, but with the passing of the weeks and with the end of the lockdown the low quality ended up penalizing especially the fans. The vision of Netflix on smartphones and tablets, as well as on small TVs, has always remained acceptable, on large formats, however, the reduced bitrate had become a real problem, with artifacts due to compression visible to the naked eye, especially in HD content .

Today, however, we received, directly from Netflix, the confirmation that the situation is returning to normal. To understand if the restoration of the original bitrate is really in progress, we did some tests and we can confirm that the quality has already increased, just look at the bitrate of Tyler Rake, which during the lockdown did not go beyond 7.76 Mbps, while our test of today (you can see an image at the bottom of this article) it shows a bitrate of 15.25 Mbps.
This is a long awaited news from enthusiasts and service subscribers who are more attentive to image quality, who have suffered greatly from the downgrade of these months. The bad situation therefore ended with a happy ending, of which we can only be happy.

