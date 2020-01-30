Entertainment

Netflix is ​​already preparing a new 'Matilda' movie

January 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
If we think of classic movies that yes or yes we must see at least once in a lifetime (apart from 'Bad Girls', of course), one of the first that comes to mind is'Matilda '. This girl whom we all admired for her great intelligence and magical powers became one of the protagonists of our childhood. The film premiered there in 1996 (yes, it has been over 20 years), but now You will return to our lives thanks to Netflix.

The producer has partnered with Sony, and together they will make a 'remake' of this movie. Well, not exactly. Actually, what they are going to adapt to the big screen is not such a tape, but the Broadway musical which inspired this some years ago, 'Matilda The Musical', something similar to the new version that is prepared of 'Bad Girls'. Completed in 2017, now we can finally enjoy the adventures of this girl. Unfortunately, we are not sure when it will be, but negotiations are already underway, and it has already been confirmed that its director will be Matthew Warchus. Of course, they have not yet begun to roll and it seems that the thing is going long. By the way, the original is available in its catalog, so if you haven't seen it yet … you're already taking it!

Netflix will produce a new 'Matilda' movie

What will Matilda use his mental powers for now? (by the way, the 'girl' is already 32 years old) Will her arch nemesis be Miss Trunchbull in this new adaptation? We will have to wait to check it out.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

