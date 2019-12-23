Netflix hits with a remarkable fantastic series with great action scenes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Under normal conditions, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ would make all the headlines these days and no one would dare to try to deal with it in another way. Nevertheless, Netflix I was sure that I was not going to make it so easy for Disney when he announced that the highly anticipated first season of Wit The Witcher ’was set to premiere on December 20. There is plenty of time to go to see the movie and the series this weekend, but for now we must give priority to one of them.

The easy thing in the case of Wit The Witcher ’would have been to embrace those inevitable comparisons with‘ Game of Thrones ’and the popularity of video games that previously adapted the literary saga of, but on Netflix they have preferred to go in another direction. A good way to try to highlight your own personality so that the series stands out for what really more: a medieval fantasy in which the really important thing is its protagonist trio.

The trip of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer

It is not necessary to see much of ‘The Witcher’ so that it is clear that everything is aimed at the paths of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer intersect and form an atypical family. After all, separately they seem destined to lead a wandering life with constant suffering and that leads nowhere, but the series takes it easy to settle each of them separately.

As expected, Geralt is the first to receive attention, but soon the trip of each one of them is traced, without fear of stopping as long as it takes. Here the case of Yennefer is striking, since the evolution of the character is the most marked of all. From being a young woman with various physical disorders and despised by her father until she became a powerful sorceress.

That may be due in part to the need to explain in depth the origin of their powers – thus filling in the second episode a void left by the books – and how that marks their subsequent attitude, but is that ‘The Witcher’ is a leisurely series. It is true that it begins with a spectacular battle of Geralt against a creature and that there are great outbreaks of violence here and there, but the really important thing is to plant the seeds and water them carefully to collect the fruits later.

The most impatient spectators may have this wrong, because it also takes a while to click and see what exactly they are telling you and even the mythology of the series itself. It is not that the series plays to the mistake to go playing with our expectations, but it prefers to enhance the individual, getting to give some sense of disconnection between the stories of its three protagonists. You have to be patient, because there really is a plan behind it that looks before the end of the season.

A great display

To all this we must add an impressive technical deployment. You can tell that Netflix has high hopes that ‘The Witcher’ will become one of its new emblems and has spared no expense. But this has not been done so that it enters well through the eyes, since a medieval universe is really built that does not inevitably make you think of similar ones. This is reinforced with the customs of this world that are gradually being introduced.

At that last point it would have been good for some more time to go into details, but it is that ‘The Witcher’ may be leisurely, but It is not to be an exhibition work instead of one that shows us things. There you have to find a balance and therefore the action scenes have a constant but reduced presence.

It is something very striking is that fighting between people works much better -Personally I prefer it when they don't use magic, but then the series also shines- that when a magical creature enters the scene. In this last section the investment is noticed so that they have the necessary credibility even if there are some ups and downs along the way – the dragons of the sixth episode are the weakest link – but the choreography of the moment in which Geralt shows his abilities in the body fight The body is impressive.

Other factors of Wit The Witcher ’

When the first opinions about the series appeared, it was said that it made "Game of Thrones" seem like a fight between drunks. Obviously, it is an exaggerated statement due to the enthusiasm of the moment – that the HBO series may have received many criticisms in its last season, but let's not forget, for example, the end of 'Austera House' or The Battle of the Bastards – but 'The Witcher' is impeccable in that facet. And it is not cut when it comes to showing us violence, although it does not abuse it.

Yes, perhaps it is more generous than necessary when it comes to delight in the physique of Cavill and, above all, of Chalotra. Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner of the series, said at the time that there would be only nudes when they were necessary for the evolution of the story and the characters. I am not sure that it is so at some times, but hey, it is not something as exaggerated as it happened on occasion in ‘Game of Thrones’ and there we forgive him.

What I thanked more is a presence of humor higher than expected. We have there the bard Jasper as the main emblem of that more comic side of the series, but it is something that appears from time to time and serves to make everything more accessible. And, obviously, the series affects the most transcendental side of the story, but without unnecessary excesses that make it difficult to enter the series. I have the question of whether it is something that will remain in the future, but hey, for now it is so.

Finally, I consider that the protagonist trio is well chosen. I hope that Freya allan I have a more active role from now on but I have no fault to put his Ciri, while Chalotra reflects very well the evolution of Yennefer. For his part, Cavill is benefited by Geralt's approach. Dry and grumpy, but with a subtle touch to make us more friendly than it should. In my case I especially enjoy those grunts that he releases every two by three to show that he is not exactly happy with what happens.

In short

Who was waiting for a new 'Game of Thrones' may have ended up disappointed with this first season of 'The Witcher' and it is fair to recognize that he has had his problems, but also that he has raised an interesting universe with three protagonists whose story you want know. To that you add a good mix between mythology, action, suspense and humor to get not one of the series of the year, but one that has planted the seeds to reach very high.