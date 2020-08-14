Entertainment

Netflix, here's the epic cinematic intro composed by Hans Zimmer

August 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

L'Netflix sound introduction, the recognizable "Ta-Dum", is now part of the daily lives of many of us, but perhaps few people know that the streaming giant has also made an extended version to accompany its films in cinemas.

Although the sound became iconic within a few years, a 3-second video was too short to properly introduce the films to the big screen, especially when compared to the epic acronyms of the competitors, and therefore Netflix decided to entrust the cinematic intro to the composer Hans Zimmer (you can find the video at the bottom of the article).

A guest on the Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast in recent days, VP of product Todd Yellin revealed that initially the platform's logo was supposed to be accompanied by the cry of a goat, a sort of "alternative version of the MGM lion", but in the end the sound Non Bender editor (Oscar awards for Braveheart) opted for "a combination of music and the sound effect of one wedding ring hitting a piece of furniture. "

READ:  The Devil All the Time, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in the first photos of the Netflix movie

Do you like the extended version of the intro? Let us know in the comments. Zimmer, we recall, has recently worked on the soundtracks of films such as Wonder Woman 1984, the new 007 No Time To Die, the adaptation of Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve e Top Gun: Maverick.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.