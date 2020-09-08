Netflix, here are all the series not to be missed this week

Share it:

Netflix despite the significant cancellations in the last period, it continues to maintain a very rich catalog capable of satisfying the needs of every type of user. So, if you don’t know what to watch to fill these last remnants of summer, we have some tips for you.

The end of July brought the long-awaited second season of The Umbrella Academy, which was particularly appreciated by all viewers while August reserved for us the launch of the fifth season of Lucifer, of the third of The Rain and the first of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Finally, for the nostalgic, the two seasons of Cobra Kai, the highly anticipated spin-off series of Karate Kid.

September started with a bang with the arrival of Away which sees Hilary Swank as an astronaut who must leave her family to embark on a long journey into space. The debut season currently sits at a decent 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of the sci-fi genre.

In the next few days Netflix Italy will also release the third and final season of Baby, freely inspired by the story of the young Parioli call girls while everyone is anxiously waiting for Ratched, Ryan Murph’s latest effort based on the novel One Flew Over Ken Kesey’s Cuckoo’s Nest, which will focus on the figure of nurse Mildred Ratched, played by Sarah Paulson.

There are many news that will enrich the Netflix catalog in September. While waiting to enjoy them all, let us know in the comments which of the latest releases you preferred.