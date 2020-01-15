Netflix has renewed You with a third season

Share it:

One of the most popular series of the Netflix catalog will continue with a third season and it is about You, the series starring "a dangerously charming and extremely obsessive young man who resorts to unorthodox methods to enter the lives of people who fascinate him".

The new episodes will be ready at some point yet to be determined by 2021 and will again have Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in their roles as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. Co-creators Sara Gamble and Greg Berlanti will also act as executive producers with Gamble repeating as showrunner.

The first season is based on the homonymous novel written by Caroline Kepnes and in the case of the second season the sequel to that novel, Hidden Bodies, has been used. The author is working on a third novel and Rolling Stone said a fourth one is underway.

You arrived as an original Netflix series in September 2018 and a few weeks ago it premiered a second season that achieved the same success as the original episodes, turning its story and its characters into new sensations of the platform.

The series has managed to catch thousands of spectators for the unhealthy behaviors of its protagonist, a stalker who sometimes manages to even cause empathy and ends up generating certain doubts about the morality of his acts. In passing, it also shows how exposed our personal information is in modern times and the use that others can make of such information to harm us.

The series will resume the story just where the second season leaves it with 10 new episodes where we must check if the protagonist has managed to adapt to his new life and remains faithful to the promises made to himself and others in regard to his behavior.