Netflix has ready the latest film with Chadwick Boseman: the preview is postponed for mourning

The streaming on demand service Netflix has decided to postpone a virtual preview event scheduled for Monday 31st August for the promotion of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the late actor’s latest film Chadwick Boseman.

The world-famous and beloved Black Panther performer died Friday of colon cancer, a diagnosis he kept completely private and which helped amplify the shock of his passing at the age of 43. Boseman has been a major rising star in black Hollywood in recent years and was able to break the racial barriers on screen for actors of colors in 2018 with his starring role in the film Marvel Studios, which became the first cinecomic named a Best Film at the Oscars and also the first to be a candidate for SAG Award for Best Cast.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, set in the late 1920s and centered on the pioneering “queen of the blues” (played by Viola Davis) is destined to be the last film with Boseman: The actor played Levee, a talented but problematic trumpet player who has an eye for the lead and is determined to reclaim his role in the music industry. Directed by George C. Wolfe, the adaptation Netflix is ​​produced by Denzel Washington and Escape Artists.

“We are heartbroken with today’s news of the death of Chadwick Boseman, a true fighter, as his family called him in their touching tribute.“Netflix said in a statement.”This is an incredible loss, and for that we have decided to cancel the preview of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Monday event. Join us to send your thoughts to his family and loved ones“.

