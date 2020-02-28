Netflix has her Liza Minnelli

Share it:

Ryan Murphy Not for still. After meeting this week the unsurpassed cast of the tenth season of ‘American Horror Story’, And knowing that at any time there may be news about‘9-1-1: Lone Star’,‘Pose’,‘The Politician’,‘Hollywood’,‘American Crime Story’,‘The prom’,‘To Chorus Line’, Some of the three documentaries he’s producing, the fiction about Marlene Dietrich or almost anything you can think of tomorrow while having breakfast, today it's time to talk about ‘Halston’, Your series for Netflix with Ewan McGregor.

The actor will embody the mythical designer Roy Halston Frowick, the first international fashion superstar. He dressed some of the most elegant women in the world, like Jackie kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall or, the one that interests us in this news, Liza Minnelli.

Krysta Rodriguez She has been hired to play the actress in the series, a fact that also reveals how bad it has to be so that we do not see versions of other great Hollywood ladies in the series.

Rodriguez has been gaining presence in American television for a decade. He has participated with recurring roles in series like ‘Smash’,‘Chasing life’,‘Trial & Error’,‘Quantico' Y 'Daybreak’. In 2016, he starred alongside Aimee Teegarden, Blanca Suarez Y Aitor Luna Spanish production ‘My bakery in Brooklyn’(Gustavo Ron).

The actress joins like this, in addition to McGregor, to Rory Culkin, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones Y Gian Franco Rodriguez, confirmed in the distribution of a series that will have Murphy and Dan minahan as top responsible.

Until this arrives, the most interested can prepare the material by discovering ‘Halston’(2019), the documentary of Frédéric Tcheng for CNN Films in which the character's life is already reviewed and has statements from, among others, Liza Minnelli.