Netflix has canceled Daybreak after its first season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last October Netflix premiered a fun action comedy called Daybreak where several tribes of teenagers tried to survive in their city after arriving the apocalypse and their respective zombies.

The reception of the series seemed quite positive, but the numbers have not had to leave because the company has announced the cancellation, so the second season will never see the sunlight.

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh – Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

The co-creator of the series shared a statement from the team after knowing that there will be no second season. There are dozens of support responses to the statement, so we can confirm that the series has a good group of followers.

At the moment it is impossible to know if the series has a future on any other platform or if we are going to have to stay with the fully open ending that left the first season with a surprising turn of events.