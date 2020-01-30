Netflix has announced seven new original projects produced in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The growth of Netflix It has been very positive for the film and television industry in Spain thanks to very important agreements that have materialized in successes such as La casa de papel, Élite and El neighbor.

This company's commitment to national productions continues to grow now that seven new projects have been announced, including series, television formats, films and documentaries:

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo's new series : The first series created by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is an exciting story of friendship and improvement. Produced by Atypical Films, fiction is currently under development.

: The first series created by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo is an exciting story of friendship and improvement. Produced by Atypical Films, fiction is currently under development. Jaguar : Series starring Blanca Suárez and produced by Bambú Producciones, set in the 60s, where Spain was home to hundreds of Nazi refugees after World War II. Isabel Garrido, a young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp, is on the trail of Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe. You will discover that you are not alone in your mission and will join a group of agents in search of justice. Your code name: Jaguar.

: Series starring Blanca Suárez and produced by Bambú Producciones, set in the 60s, where Spain was home to hundreds of Nazi refugees after World War II. Isabel Garrido, a young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen death camp, is on the trail of Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe. You will discover that you are not alone in your mission and will join a group of agents in search of justice. Your code name: Jaguar. Mother's Love : Movie directed by Paco Caballero (Losing the East) and starring Carmen Machi (Criminal) and Quim Gutiérrez (The Neighbor), who plays a young man who has just been planted on the altar. In case that was not enough, his mother (with a tendency to overprotection) decides to accompany him on his honeymoon so as not to lose the money from the trip. While he can't feel more miserable, his mother enjoys the best vacations of his life.

: Movie directed by Paco Caballero (Losing the East) and starring Carmen Machi (Criminal) and Quim Gutiérrez (The Neighbor), who plays a young man who has just been planted on the altar. In case that was not enough, his mother (with a tendency to overprotection) decides to accompany him on his honeymoon so as not to lose the money from the trip. While he can't feel more miserable, his mother enjoys the best vacations of his life. New feature film by Dani de la Orden : The new project of the director Dani de la Orden (Elite) revolves around the relationship between Adri, played by Álvaro Cervantes (Criminal) and Carla, played by Susana Abaitua (4 Cans). The story begins when Adri decides to voluntarily enter the psychiatric center where Carla resides with the aim of reuniting with her after a magical night together. This romantic comedy is currently in production.

: The new project of the director Dani de la Orden (Elite) revolves around the relationship between Adri, played by Álvaro Cervantes (Criminal) and Carla, played by Susana Abaitua (4 Cans). The story begins when Adri decides to voluntarily enter the psychiatric center where Carla resides with the aim of reuniting with her after a magical night together. This romantic comedy is currently in production. We went songs : This film that will be released next year is the result of the work of adapting the songs and memories of Elísabet Benavent.

: This film that will be released next year is the result of the work of adapting the songs and memories of Elísabet Benavent. Documentary about the phenomenon of the paper house : Documentary film that explores the world phenomenon in which La casa de papel has become. It can be seen from April 3, coinciding with the premiere of Part 4 of the fiction created by Álex Pina.

: Documentary film that explores the world phenomenon in which La casa de papel has become. It can be seen from April 3, coinciding with the premiere of Part 4 of the fiction created by Álex Pina. To sing! A new musical contest where six participants will test their skills by performing familiar songs. The prize is a jackpot of up to 30,000 euros that will accumulate as they demonstrate who is the one that best refines and passes different phases. Images available here.

All these contents will be released between 2021 and 2022, reaffirming that in Netflix they have not forgotten the promises made to the Spanish industry, which has responded with productions of great international success.