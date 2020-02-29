Netflix has already chosen the actor who will play Vesemir in the second season of The Witcher

Share it:

Netflix has announced that the Killing Eve actor, Kim Bodnia, will interpret Vesemir in the second season of The Witcher of Netflix. Despite the numerous rumors initiated by fans that pointed to the well-known Star Wars actor, Mark hamillIt seems that this will not be the actor's next role.

"I am very excited to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher," said the creator of the series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. "I have admired his unique talent in series like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and I can't wait for him to bring strength, tenacity and warmth to Vesemir's character, which is an integral part of our next season."

Vesemir is described as an ancient and experienced sorcerer who is the closest thing to a father figure for Geralt of Rivia. He is a survivor of the massacre of Kaer Morhen, and a fierce protector of the few that remain.

Before Bodnia announced the casting, there was a lot of excitement on social media about the possibility that the iconic actor of Star wars Mark Hamill will play the old Warlock. In January 2020, IGN spoke with Hissrich about Hamill's interest in the project and the reaction of the fans. "Mark has always been of interest to me and of interest to the project," Hissrich told IGN. "We have not contacted your agent yet because we are not casting the paper yet, but that said, I love what is happening on the Internet. And I love the reaction of the fans. Obviously, we have seen the huge fan base of The Witcher, and adding that to the Star Wars fan base … makes my mind explode a bit. "

The second season of The Witcher will be released in 2021, but if you want to see Bodnia before that, be sure to see him at Killing Eve and in the next Netflix fantasy series, The Letter for the King. You can also check the rest of the actors announced for the cast of the second season of The Witcher. It should be noted that among all the familiar faces we find one of the actors of Game of Thrones.