         Netflix grows more than twice as expected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix It has made good forecasts and announced a growth in the number of clients well above what was expected in the first quarter of 2020. Before the coronavirus crisis broke out, the platform expected to add 7 million subscribers, but finally the figure has shot up to 15.8 million, more than double.

Thus, Netflix happens to have 182.9 million clients throughout the planet, reinforcing its leadership in the streaming war. Of course, within the company itself they are clear that they will not maintain this growth rate and that it slows down as soon as people can return to work. Reed hastings, CEO of the company, also points out that "we hope that happens soon"

It was clear that streaming platforms were to be among the few to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic. We have to stay home and entertain ourselves in some way and in the particular case of Netflix there are countries like Spain where it no longer offers a free trial period, for what you have to pay from the first moment.

It won't slow down its premieres

In addition, Netflix will continue to release news at the expected rate in the near future, as many of them are already ready for release. In many cases it is likely that only the subtitles are missing, as it has already revealed Ricky Gervais at the time that part of the process takes at least a couple of months …

As if that were not enough, Netflix is ​​taking advantage of the situation to get hold of several films that in principle should have been released in theaters. Examples of this are 'The Lovebirds', which the platform will premiere on May 22, or 'Enola Holmes'.

Track | Collider