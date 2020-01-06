Netflix goes badly from a gala where HBO has triumphed with its way of understanding television

Share it:

34 nominations Netflix had the Golden Globes 2020 between the categories of film and television. It was the big favorite, the great pampered by the Association of Foreign Press of Hollywood and a recognition of the great effort of the platform as a television producer, but especially film. It has taken two. One for the cinema and one for television.

Two prizes And none for Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman', who left empty. Of course, in my opinion they are two well given prizes: Olivia Colman as the protagonist of season 3 of 'The Crown' and Laura Dern as a secondary in 'History of a Marriage'.

But beyond deserving, these two awards are merely testimonial. An "we know you exist but don't flip" on the part of an organization that goes, precisely, of that: of freaking out, of being mamarrachos … but that, in television terms they have been quite conservative.

HBO the winner of the television

If we stick to the television categories, the big winner is HBO with four awards including Best drama series for 'Succession' and best series limited for 'Chernobyl'. Pretty sung awards, really. Here it is true that if they had nominated 'Thus they see us' instead of almost any other, Netflix could have had some more possibility.

Reviewing the victories by chain / platform in the television categories we see that, with only one victory, the Ted Sarandos platform stands at the same level as the most modest Showtime (Russell Crowe for 'The loudest voice', seen on Movistar +) and FX (Michelle Williams for 'Fosse / Verdon' on HBO Spain).

A victory that knows little but that is quite logical if we think that this is what happens when you want to play with the big ones. And in this sense as a film producer is not yet at the level of the usual suspects.

In addition, on television, HBO continues to demonstrate an excellent spirit when it comes to developing its fictions. The vaunted "series of the year" are mostly from the WarnerMedia premium chain and the Balloons wanted to claim the good post-Game of Thrones health of the chain.

Beyond the war of streaming (or, why not say, of television in capital letters) in terms of series, what they face are two ways of making television: Netflix churrería has faced containment and a way of doing things more "traditional" (and in some cases, more "author") of other platforms and chains. And has lost.