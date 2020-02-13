Netflix gives us for Valentine's Day the worthy sequel to one of his greatest hits

Share it:

Netflix It has become the last refuge for lovers of Romantic comedies. Hollywood studios seem to have lost interest in this subgenre and the streaming platform has not hesitated to fill that market gap, especially after the good reception of titles such as 'To all the boys I fell in love with', one of the biggest film successes of the company.

Netflix did not hesitate to take advantage of the fact that the original novel that he adapted in ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ was the first in a trilogy to quickly give the green light to two new installments. The first one, titled, ‘To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you ’premiered today February 12 and in it we have a worthy sequel that is somewhat affected by the fact of being a transition tape, which prevents him from having the same charm as his predecessor.

The end of ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ already reminded us as a post-credit scene that at least one of the boys Lara Jean had written a love letter was going to reappear. I get the feeling that on Netflix they didn't expect the first installment to be such a success, since it has changed actors compared to what it appeared then – we stopped Jordan Burtchett to Jordan Fisher– in a detail of continuity a bit ugly.

There may be many reasons for that change, but seen the movie it is clear that in ‘To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you ’has tried to maximize that lovely facet that was so exploited in the case of Peter de Noah Centineo In the first delivery. After all, the raison d'être of this sequel is to make us doubt whether the protagonist was not really destined to be with Peter.

At that point Fisher's signing is a success, as it shows to have very good chemistry with Wool Condor, especially in the bingo scene, and everything is tackled in such a way that in no case can we have a negative attitude to their presence. His reoccurrence occurs casually and never gives the feeling of forcing the situation to get Peter and Lara Jean to break up.

The problem is that this generates a conflict between the two protagonists that leads to doubt their relationship causing a distance between them. It is true that in the first installment the differential factor was her, since Condor brought a remarkable freshness to a material already worn from using it, but as the minutes went by the dynamics established with Centineo and I left you wanting to see you happy, a key aspect in every romantic comedy worth its salt.

Here, however, that magic never ends. It is as if the protagonist did not finish feeling comfortable being someone's girlfriend, skipping that unique passion from the beginning of a relationship to enter almost fully into a stage of certain disenchantment. It is obvious that some conflict had to be created to make sense of the existence of the film, but that leads to a more monotonous approach.

This affects even the protagonist herself, since the script of Sofia Alvarez, which already wrote the first installment, and J. Mills Goodloe It takes advantage of some common places of this kind of stories that partly damage that closeness that Lara Jean gave in ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’. This could have been compensated by giving some more court to certain secondary plots, but, unfortunately, they end up having a marginal weight in the film.

Despite those problems, ‘To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you ’, it still looks good, but with the feeling that it’s not going to really bring you much more than the satisfaction it can bring you to meet the same characters again. In the purely dramatic he remains, being generous, half-gas and the director Michael Fimognari He doesn't know how to take advantage of it. Maybe it would have been better to keep the cameras behind Susan Johnson and see how she reflected that evolution in the tone of the story.

‘To all the boys 2: P.D. I still love you' it stays below its predecessor, but it is seen with enough gratitudeor not to think that they could have saved it. Now we just have to wait for the third installment, which is already filmed, to get closer to the level of the first and close the trilogy with a good note.