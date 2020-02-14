Netflix gives us for Valentine's Day the possibility of seeing for free ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’

Share it:

If you got lost ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’, now you can see it free on Netflix till March.

now you can see it till March. We have the ‘trailer’ of all the boys I fell in love with 2 ’.

Netflix He has a letter for you:

We are pleased to announce that the film ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’ It will be open for non-subscribers until March. We hope you enjoy it.

As you read it, FREE, so if you are one of those who have not yet dared to have an account, maybe now you decide. The platform launches this campaign, we imagine, that with the clear intention of continuing to attract supporters and for this, it is committed to one of its romantic films with more pull and on a very specific date: Valentine's Day. A master move considering that they have just released the second part of this saga based on the novels of Jenny Han

If you have no plan for tonight, we propose a good dose of romanticism watching this tape, directed by Susan Johson and whose cast is headed by Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. We were with them in New York and they underwent this fun test. Do not miss it!

If you don't have much idea about the history of this movie, we summarize it. Lara Jean is a girl who dreams of finding love and decides to write letters to all the cool kids without the intention of sending them. The point is that things get out of control and they end up reaching their recipients. Have you been wanting to know more? Discovering it has never been so easy, but we warn you, then you will need to see ‘To all the boys that I fell in love with 2’ and part 3, raised, although no release date.