Netflix freezes Mindhunter indefinitely

Officially the series Mindhunter It has not been canceled, but for practical purposes as if it had been for those who were looking forward to renewing for a third season, as Netflix has released the contracts of its distribution and has left the future of the series on the air.

The company clarified that David Fincher, responsible for this series, is now busy with Mank, his first movie for Netflix and also with the production of the second season of Love, Death & Robots.

Still it has been clarified that Fincher has permission to return to the series with a third season in the future and that the actors have been released from their responsibilities because "it was not fair to have the actors retained while he explores new projects on his own".

It does not seem one of the many cancellations that Netflix executes every year, it simply does not want to move forward without Fincher and right now the director and producer have too many things started to prohibit the cast of Mindhunter to find other jobs in which his agenda is empty a bit.

Of course there is the possibility that we will never return to this psychological puzzle that has caused a sensation on Netflix by the shocking profiles of serial killers and other criminals that were running in a series that touched the documentary.

A somewhat lukewarm reception of the second season also seems to have played a certain role in this decision, which greatly affects the Netflix renewal decisions, who do not hesitate to sasapland new seasons during the first day of life of series that really generate interest and attract new subscribers generating conversations in social networks and beyond. At the moment there is not much that can be done to bring back this police series.

