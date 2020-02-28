         Netflix for Chromecast is updated: improved interface and standby recommendations

Share it:

Netflix is ​​one of the main actors when it comes to streaming content playback and, although it is common to think about applications for iOS, Android or television, Chromecast plays an important role when using the service, being one of the most popular devices.

The application just received a major update, which changes a good part of its design when we send to a Chromecast and, in the same way, some interesting functions are added.

Minor changes at the interface level that make it a completely new application

The standby screen now shows recommendations of the latest releases on the platform.

The first small novelty that incorporates this new Netflix interface when we send to a Chromecast is that the loading logo moves to the lower right corner, with a new animation. Beyond this minor detail, after loading the application we are facing the initial screen, which now show personalized suggestions related to the latest releases on the platform.

The new platform releases will be shown on the standby screen. Of course, it will be necessary to choose from the phone what we want to see, as always

It's simply about announcement of the new series, we can not directly reproduce the content from this recommendation, but it is a good news to know the releases that have been uploaded to the platform.

Slight changes in sizes and distribution of texts. The Netflix logo makes an appearance when pausing the video.

The second novelty has to do with the interface itself. The titles have changed slightly and Now we see the Netflix logo when we stop playback, so you don't forget the service you are using at any time.

A useful and careful addition at the interface level. The countdown is now much larger.

Third, it has been completely redesigned the countdown to the next chapter. Different spacing and size much larger so that we can see what is left of the chapter more clearly.

While the changes seem minor, we can assure you that they are quite remarkable, since the interface now has much more visible and pleasant elements. As for the update, all you have to do is make sure you have the latest version of Netflix installed on your terminal.