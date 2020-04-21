         Netflix for Android adds screen lock: so you can hide its playback controls

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix continues to improve its Android application. If a few days ago he brought us his new parental controls, now he brings us in his last update another important novelty: the screen lock.

Now the Netflix player allows us to lock the screen, that is, hide and lock your playback controls to avoid accidental screen touches.



In Xataka Android How to access all the secret categories of Netflix

This new feature does not block the application. It does not prevent us from leaving it, for this we have to continue using the 'Fix screen' function of our mobile. Netflix screen lock is limited to preventing us from using the playback controls and using gestures to back or forward the playback

How to activate the screen lock

Activating Netflix screen lock is very simple. During playback we just have to touch the screen to show the controls. Down there on the left the new option will appear Screen lock.

When activating this option, the playback controls will disappear, and each time we touch the screen we will get a warning informing us that we have the locked screen. To unlock the controls we have to tap on the message "Screen locked" and then confirm by tapping on "Unlock controls?".

Netflix Developer: Netflix, Inc.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Track | 9to5Google