Netflix expands its anime catalog, the original "Cagaster of an Insect Cage" is coming soon

Netflix, the most famous streaming platform in the world, seems to want to continue investing heavily in the anime market, in order to further expand its already enviable park of original works. Today, in fact, just two weeks after the debut of Drifting Dragons, the new series was presented with a PV Cagaster of an Insect Cage.

The anime, taken from the homonymous manga by Kacho Hasimoto, will debut worldwide on February 6, 2020 and will be available with the Italian dubbing. The dubbed trailer is visible by clicking on the link found at the bottom of the article.

In case you are not familiar with the original work, we remind you that the synopsis of Cagaster of an Insect Cage reads the following: "One day, a disease called Cagaster begins to turn all infected victims into giant man-eating insects, eventually decimating most of Asia. Thirty years later the young Kidou, one exterminator, accidentally meets a dying man who, before transforming, begs him to accompany his daughter safe from her mother. The two will thus begin to travel together".

In a similar way to what was done with the recent Levius and Drifting Dragons, Cagaster of an Insect Cage will also rely partially on the 3DCG animation technique. The staff sees Koichi Chigira (Tokyo Babylon, Full Metal Panic!) To the direction at Gonzo study, Shuuichi Kouyama (The Count of Montecristo, Black Cat) to the script, Akihiko Yamashita (Howl's wandering castle, Arrietty) to character design e Hitomi Kuroishi (Code Geass) in charge of the musical composition.

