“Netflix entrusted me with the series”

It was news a few hours ago that Netflix developed a TV series about Conan The Barbarian, the character made famous in the cinema by the 1982 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Steven DeKnight, a former showrunner of the Daredevil TV series, revealed that he was previously hired for its making.

After an attempt in 2018 by Amazon Prime Video to bring a live-action di Conan on the small screen, Netflix is ​​now intent on developing a project dedicated to the character created in the 1930s by Robert E. Howard, and although the news of his creation has been spread today, it would seem that the streaming platform is still looking for one showrunner.

A task that, according to what DeKnight himself stated on Twitter, would have previously been entrusted to theex-showrunner di Daredevil.

“Sad, but true: I should have been the showrunner of the series before my departure from Netflix“in fact wrote a post that reported the announcement (and clamored for his involvement), which you can find, as always, at the bottom of the news.

DeKnight obviously refers tooverall deal he had with the streaming service, which also included the series Jupiter’s Legacy (of which he was producer, showrunner and director of the first two episodes) before the two sides decided to end the agreement for “creative differences” (and, as stated by DeKnight in another tweet, there would be no possibility of reconciliation).

In short, the hunt for the showrunner for Conan The Barbarian is open, but with this little revelation we can begin to get an idea of ​​the type of series we could go to meet.