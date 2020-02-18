Netflix confirms the release date of the third season of Elite

Share it:

The phenomenon Elite, one of the most popular Spanish Netflix series worldwide along with La Casa de Papel, has confirmed its exact release date after previously establishing that it would be during the month of March.

As usual on the video on demand platform, its premiere will be on Friday and simultaneously. More specifically the Friday, March 13. According to his synopsis, in this third round of episodes we will see the return of Polo (Álvaro Rico) to the school.

The situation of tension that generates its presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, the protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin …

On the occasion of the premiere of the third season, Netflix has organized a Elite Tour, which will lead the main cast members of the series to visit three Spanish cities during the first week of March: Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Seville.

The cast will continue without the two actors from La Casa de Papel who appeared in previous seasons (Jaime Lorente and Miguel Herrán) and with the new sasaplandings it looks like this: Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Danna Paola (Lu), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Expósito (Carla), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) , Álvaro Rico (Polo), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Jorge López (Valerio), Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Leïti Sène (Malick).

Daniel de la Orden and Jorge Torregrossa will direct the eight new episodes of the series, written by Darío Madrona, Almudena Ocaña, Carlos C. Tomé, Andrés Seara and Jaime Vaca Quintanilla.