Netflix confirms Pokémon Explorations, revealed the rhythm of the publication of the episodes

So far, the Pokémon anime that started on November 17, 2019 was simply titled "Pocket Monster" in Japan and had received no international coverage. Last week, however, we saw that on K2 it will arrive with the title Pokémon: Explorations, while internationally on Netflix with the name of Pokémon Journeys.

After a few days, the streaming giant has communicated how it will publish the various episodes of this Pokémon anime. First of all, the debut of Pokémon Journeys on Netflix it is scheduled for June 12, 2020, as previously revealed. On this date the first 12 episodes of the series will be published on just over 20 currently available.

From then on, Netflix will continue by uploading several quarterly episodes to the platform. However, the number of episodes that will be inserted at each appointment has not been specified. Furthermore, this cadence could undergo variations given the latest complications that saw the obligation in Japan stop for Pokémon due to Coronavirus. All episodes uploaded to Netflix will have both English subtitles and dubbing available, while no information has been given on the possible presence of the Japanese.

Anglo-Saxon fans simply have to wait a few more months to enjoy the product in their own language, while in the country of the Rising Sun the wait could prove longer.