Netflix comments how to remove previews on the platform

All of us who are Netflix users have gone through it. Who has not been nervous while choosing to see a Saturday night and have skipped thousands of automatic reproductions as we passed over the different options? Obviously, the platform has had to hear thousands of complaints about it by its millions of subscribers, who have made it clear that these previews are not precisely helpful. Well, when we thought it would never happen, the transmission platform in streaming has taken pity on these complaints and He has finally revealed a way to deactivate them.

"Some people find this feature useful. Others not so much. We've heard the comments out loud and clear: users can now control whether or not they see previews of automatic playback on Netflix."

With these words the platform gave us a joy, and these are the steps to follow if we want to end these previews:

The first is the first: log in to Netflix Through a web browser. From here, we are going to Manage Profiles to be able to select a specific profile or select them all. Within this option, we must remove the asterisk in: Automatic playback of the advances… And voilà! We don't have it anymore. Without a doubt, a great strategy on the part of the company, which aims to keep its users happy, especially with the rise of other competing companies such as HBO, Amazon or the impending Disney +.