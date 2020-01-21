Netflix comedies to overcome the January slope

Share it:

After a month of celebrations, not to stop here and there, to spend all of us

savings in drinks, gifts and sales, the good ones are over and, probably, the pasta too, so you have to think about plans that grind, that do not make more holes in our pockets and help us forget the terrible slope of January . As we always think about your well-being and fun, we have selected some of the best comedy movies you'll find on Netflix. The bad weather will also push you to value much more those wonderful moments of sofa, blanket and popcorn, so you can leave the most imminent releases parked or combine them with these titles that we propose. They are perfect not to think too much, in some cases, and let yourself be carried away by their light frames and with humor strokes. Get comfortable because we don't assure you that they are all movies, but the laughs are assured.

Comedy movies on Netflix to kill boredom





'Two blondes of chest hair'

DISTRIBUTOR

Some terrible kidnappings are putting the Hamptons in check (if you have a good memory, you will remember that it was the exclusive area where the girls of 'Gossip Girl' were vacationing) and there are two FBI agents moving there to conduct a complex investigation. The problem is that they can't think of a better thing than pretending to be girls with the goal of entering high society. Obviously, the thing will get out of hand …



'Like life itself'

Distributor

Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel star in this comedy in which their characters, who are not supported, are forced to take care of the baby of friends who died in an accident. Yes, it has many topicazos, but you will be able to feel tenderness when seeing it.

'The perfect date'

Distributor

Are you romantic comedies cool? Take note of this title in which you will see Noah Centineo ('To all the boys I fell in love with') and Camila Mendes ('Riverdale'). The protagonist needs to get money for the uni and raises a business in which he gets pasta making perfect suitors on dates, but all his plans fall apart when he meets love head on

'Never seen'

Distributor

Marina Seresesky directs this Spanish comedy starring Carmen Machi, Pepón Nieto and Jon Kortajarena, among others. The story is a humorous portrait of the depopulation that our country is suffering. A group of young people arriving from Africa appears in a town on the verge of extinction and its few inhabitants see in those unexpected outsiders the salvation of the place.



'Brian's life'

Distributor

A hilarious classic comedy that tells the story of a Jew named Brian born in a manger the same day as Jesus Christ. Due to different circumstances they end up confusing him with it and that is where the entanglement begins. Impossible not to be fascinated by this satire that comes from the hand of Monty Python.



'How beautiful I am!'

Distributor

The protagonist of this movie (Amy Schumer) lives her day to day dealing with her insecurities until an unexpected event makes her feel a spectacular woman. Its plot is not the most original in the world, but just to enjoy Schumer's performance is worth watching.

'All freckles in the world'

D.R.

We are facing a Mexican teen comedy in which a boy falls in love with the cutest girl in the institute and to conquer it, he will aim to participate in a football tournament and win it. The story unfolds in the 90s and will remind you of those love affairs of playgrounds lived in childhood.