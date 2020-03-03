Netflix: Castlevania season 3 is excellent according to reviews

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This week the third season of Castlevania, the Netflix series based on Konami's mythical video game franchise. And although it will be complicated to exceed the previous two, which have swept the platform, the first criticism suggests that it could be achieved. In addition, they also talk about a completely different season than everything on Netflix.

Without going any further, from Bloody Disgusting they claim that this season is the series at its best – and bravest – version. Meanwhile, in Gamespot they give a 9 as a score to this third season. In addition, highlights such as his magnificent art and a very well measured action.

As if that were not enough, they also ensure that the third season achieves the right balance between focusing on existing characters and introducing others to new ones. And without forgetting to comment that its fast pace compensates for the slowness of the second season. On the other hand, in CBR they emphasize that it is the most ambitious season of all, tracing a new territory for the narrative and giving more importance to the characters.

CBR also highlights the presence of the gore and the continued appearance of increasingly monstrous monsters. They also ensure that the series is not afraid to try new things and try to be original with this third season. They are also very "generous" in Collider, which qualifies this season as "excellent."

In addition, they emphasize that it offers us more intrigue and more action. In short, and these are major words, it also states that we could easily face one of the best adaptations of a videogame ever made. The most interesting of all is that all media agree on something: the series must continue, with several more seasons. Remember, this Thursday we can leave doubts. And if you have not seen the series, take the opportunity to watch the first two seasons now. Both are available only on Netflix.

Sources: Bloody Disgusting / Gamespot / Collider / CBR