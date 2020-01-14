Netflix Cast Movie George Clooney

Share it:

Netflix continues betting on big names that offer fundamentals of weight in its platform. This year has managed to sneak into the season of awards productions like ‘Story of a marriage’(Noah Baumbach, 2019),‘the Irish’(Martin Scorsese, 2019) or‘The two potatoes’(Fernando Meirelles, 2019), will the same happen in twelve months with the new project of George Clooney?

‘Good Morning, Midnight’It’s the most likely title (though not official yet) of which the streaming giant has advanced enough data to start paying attention to the film of a filmmaker who has already directed such interesting productions as‘Confessions of a dangerous mind’(2002),‘Good night and good luck’(2005) or‘The IDs of March’(2011).

In his distribution we will see Kyle Chandler (‘Argo’, ‘Friday Night Lights’), David Oyelowo (‘Selma’, ‘Katwe’s Queen’), Felicity Jones (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, ‘The theory of everything’), Sophie Rundle (‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Jamestown’), Ethan Peck (‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’), Tim russ (‘Star Trek: Voyager’, ‘5th Passenger’), Miriam Shor (‘Lost Girls’, Younger ’), Tiffany boone (‘Hunters’, ‘The Chi’), Caoilinn Springall and own George Clooney (‘Argo’, ‘Syriana’, ‘Up in the Air’, ‘The descendants’).

The script, an adaptation of the novel ‘Good Morning, Midnight' from Lily Brooks-Dalton, is signed by Mark L. Smith (‘El Renacido’, ‘Room without exit’).

It will be produced by Smokehouse Pictures ’Grant Heslov, of Smokehouse Pictures, Clooney, Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

According to the official synopsis, “This post-apocalyptic story follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lone scientist in the Arctic, in his career to prevent Sully (Felicity Jones) and his fellow astronauts from returning home, where there has been a mysterious global catastrophe."